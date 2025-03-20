Ensure uninterrupted power supply in summer: CS

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand predicted a peak electricity load of 12,990 mw and a daily consumption of 218 to 259 million units a day in April-August. He said the state recorded a peak demand of 12,983 mw on March 17 with an energy consumption of 4,357 MU. “While the installed capacity of 21,728 MW is sufficient, nearly 50 per cent of it comes from renewable sources,” he said on Wednesday while reviewing the power supply and demand with the officials. He instructed them to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all sectors in the summer.

The CS highlighted that the state successfully implemented an Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML)-based day-ahead forecasting model, which has achieved an accuracy rate of 96 to 98 per cent, ensuring efficient power management.

He said the model, developed using 25 years of data, considers various factors such as climate conditions, holidays, and seasonal variations, allowing for precise forecasting of electricity demand. Furthermore, the power supply has been consistently maintained without any major shortfalls, despite rising temperatures and increased consumption.

The chief secretary also said that the government has planned strategic power procurement and exchange agreements to ensure uninterrupted power supply during morning and evening peak hours.

He directed power utilities for strengthening of the transmission and distribution network to minimise losses and improve overall reliability.

APGenco MD K V N Chakradhar Babu, APTransco JMD Keerthi Chekuri and CMD and other senior officials participated in the review.