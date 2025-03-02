Ensure uninterrupted water supply, officials told

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari) : District Collector P Prasanthi has instructed officials to take necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply in light of weather forecasts predicting possible changes and strong heat waves over the next 10 to 15 days.

On Saturday, the Collector held a Zoom conference from her camp office with district, division, mandal and village-level officials to discuss summer preparedness, drinking water supply and sanitation management. She emphasised the need to prevent any disruptions in water supply during the upcoming summer season.

She also directed that the ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) management system be integrated with water supply measures simultaneously. Officials reported that repairs would be undertaken for 180 hand-bore pumps across the district. The Collector stressed the importance of ensuring clean drinking water to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases and urged officials to stay vigilant.

The meeting was attended by Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu, Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg, RDOs, other district, division, mandal, village-level officials and staff.