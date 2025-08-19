Ex MLA Pedda Reddy’s bid to enter Tadipatri triggers tension

Tadipatri (Anantapur district): Political tensions flared up once again in Tadipatri on Monday as former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy made an attempt to enter the town amid the ongoing rivalry with municipal chairman J C Prabhakar Reddy. The Andhra Pradesh High Court had directed police to ensure his safe entry into Tadipatri, but the situation turned contentious on the ground.

In compliance with the court order, police deployed nearly 700 personnel to escort Pedda Reddy from his residence in Thimmampalli, Ellanur mandal.

However, citing law-and-order concerns, the police stopped him midway at Maddipalli village and later escorted him back, effectively preventing his entry into Tadipatri.

Meanwhile, J C Prabhakar Reddy, who had openly declared that Pedda Reddy would not be allowed into the town, organized the installation of a massive Shiva idol near the Railway Overbridge junction on Anantapur Road and mobilised TDP supporters in large numbers. Addressing the gathering, he accused Pedda Reddy of indulging in past faction-related violence and illegal activities, claiming that the people of Tadipatri themselves would resist his re-entry.

Speaking to the media, Prabhakar Reddy also questioned the rationale behind providing police security to his rival, alleging that during his tenure, Pedda Reddy had obstructed the entry of leaders like Potti Ravi into Tadipatri despite similar court and Human Rights Commission rulings. With both leaders refusing to yield ground, Tadipatri remained on edge as legal directives clashed with political defiance, leaving the administration struggling to maintain peace and order.