Excise enforcement director reviews ‘Navodayam 2.0’ implementation

Kurnool: The Director of State Excise Enforcement, Rahul Dev Sharma, conducted a comprehensive review on Thursday with excise officials of Kurnool district regarding the implementation of the ‘Navodayam 2.0’ initiative. The review meeting was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Excise in Kurnool.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, District Prohibition and Excise Officer (DPEO), and Assistant Excise Superintendents (AES). The Director assessed the performance of district officials and reviewed the progress of cases registered against illicit liquor, non-duty paid alcohol, and ganja trafficking in the region.

He emphasized the need to implement Navodayam 2.0 in a well-structured and effective manner, with a collective effort to declare Kurnool as a “Liquor-Free District.” As part of his inspection, Sharma also visited the district control room and examined the functioning of border check posts, urging officers to intensify surveillance and prevent the inflow of illicit liquor into the district.

Later, he inspected the Regional Excise Laboratory, reviewed its operations and equipment, and directed that reports be promptly dispatched to concerned stations through special messengers. The Director also took a walk around the district office premises and participated in a plantation drive within the excise office compound.

In a surprise move, he inspected the Madhavaram check post to examine on-ground vigilance measures. Accompanying the Director during the inspection were Deputy Commissioner Sridevi, Assistant Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, District Excise Officer Sudheer Babu, AES officers Rajasekhar Goud and Ramakrishna Reddy, and Circle Inspectors Rajendra Prasad, Jayaram Naidu, and Chandrahas.