Farmers demand fulfilment of written promises

Ongole (Prakasam District): Akhila Bharata Kisan Samstha, Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers' bodies took out a tractor and bike rally in Ongole on Thursday, in protest of the failure of the Union government in fulfilling the written promises made to the farmers.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the tractor rally in Ongole, Akhila Bharatha Kisan Samstha president Ravula Venkaiah, Samyukta Kisan Morcha district convener Chunduri Ranga Rao, Acharya Ranga Kisan Samstha general secretary Chunchu Seshaiah, AP Raithu Sangam general secretary Vadde Hanumareddy and others said that about 5,405 farmers' associations joined together in protest on the three agriculture Acts and continued it for about one year. They said that believing in the government's written promise and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology, the farmers called off the protest in Delhi, and still waiting for the realisation of the promises made to them. They said that the farmers are also demanding the Union government to take back the four labour codes, which were framed by cancelling the 44 Acts.

The farmers' leaders informed that the protest rally is being organised with the demands of fulfilment of written promises, taking back of labour codes, compensation to farmers, who suffered losses due to Cyclone Mandous, funds and support for completion of the Veligonda project, and generous compensation to the ousters of various projects in the district. They alleged that the Narendra Modi government is taking anti-farmer and corporate-friendly decisions and called on the farmers to unite and defeat the BJP government in the centre in the 2024 elections.

The tractor and bike rally started from the mini stadium near South Bypass Road to A1 Function Hall near North Bypass Road through the district collectorate, Trunk Road, and Addanki bus stand.