FDP posters released

Rajampeta: Department of Mechanical Engineering, Annamacharya University, Rajampet, released posters of a six-day online national faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Emerging Technologies in Mechanical Engineering Towards Sustainability’ here on Thursday.

The posters were unveiled by Pro-Chancellor C Abhishek Reddy and the first copy was presented to Vice-Chancellor Dr E Sai Baba Reddy. Annamacharya Institute of Technology & Sciences Principal Dr SMV Narayana, Dean of Admissions Dr B Jayarami Reddy, HoD of Mechanical Engineering Dr G Suresh Babu and programme coordinators Dr B. Devaraj Naik and K Ajay Kumar Reddy were present. The FDP will be conducted online from November 3 to 8, featuring expert lectures from renowned professors and industry specialists from IITs and NITs. Topics will include energy storage systems, CFD analysis, biomaterials, hydrogen fuel technology, additive manufacturing, and AI/ML in manufacturing.

This programme aims to enhance faculty knowledge of cutting-edge technologies, promote sustainable engineering practices, and strengthen research and teaching methodologies in mechanical engineering.

