Live
- YSRCP leaders asked to complete division-level committees by Nov 16
- Collector inspects crop fields and agricultural research center
- MLAs and MPs attend ‘Super GST Super Savings’ public meeting
- National Millet Meet Promotes Health and Nutrition
- Ekadhi Unveils Fifth Flagship Store in Secunderabad
- Singer Sunitha Upadrasta Inaugurates Athina Regal Weaves in Jubilee Hills
- Sviitch RAW Launches 5th Store, Expands Premium Men’s Fashion
- Goyaz Opens 18th Luxury Silver Store in Chandanagar
- Fast & curious: Gen Z auto expo ignites young minds
- Hybiz TV Honors Excellence in Healthcare Management
FDP posters released
Rajampeta: Department of Mechanical Engineering, Annamacharya University, Rajampet, released posters of a six-day online national faculty development...
Rajampeta: Department of Mechanical Engineering, Annamacharya University, Rajampet, released posters of a six-day online national faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Emerging Technologies in Mechanical Engineering Towards Sustainability’ here on Thursday.
The posters were unveiled by Pro-Chancellor C Abhishek Reddy and the first copy was presented to Vice-Chancellor Dr E Sai Baba Reddy. Annamacharya Institute of Technology & Sciences Principal Dr SMV Narayana, Dean of Admissions Dr B Jayarami Reddy, HoD of Mechanical Engineering Dr G Suresh Babu and programme coordinators Dr B. Devaraj Naik and K Ajay Kumar Reddy were present. The FDP will be conducted online from November 3 to 8, featuring expert lectures from renowned professors and industry specialists from IITs and NITs. Topics will include energy storage systems, CFD analysis, biomaterials, hydrogen fuel technology, additive manufacturing, and AI/ML in manufacturing.
This programme aims to enhance faculty knowledge of cutting-edge technologies, promote sustainable engineering practices, and strengthen research and teaching methodologies in mechanical engineering.