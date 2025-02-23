Fearing disqualification, Jagan decides to attend Budget session

Vijayawada: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislature party, chaired by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday decided to attend the upcoming Budget session of the State Assembly.

This decision, it is learnt, was taken in view of the risk of disqualification for continuous absenteeism exceeding 60 days, the party sought legal advice and decided to attend the Assembly session on Monday when Governor S Abdul Nazeer will deliver the joint address to both Houses.

According to party sources, the legislature party resolved to attend only the Governor's address with all its 36 members, comprising 11 MLAs and 25 MLCs.

The party plans to raise the issue of the alleged failure of law and order, claiming that the government did not provide security to former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy when he visited the chilli market in Guntur. It is noteworthy that the police had denied him permission to visit the market, citing the enforcement of the election code due to the ongoing MLC elections, which prohibited political meetings. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy proceeded with his visit despite the police restrictions. But CM Chandrababu Naidu said how can police provide security for illegal activities.

Party insiders indicate that they intend to disrupt the Governor’s speech for about 10 minutes before staging a walkout and boycotting the rest of the Budget session. This strategy would serve as a justification for their continued absence, framing it as a protest against the government’s failure to uphold law and order and implement the six key promises made during the elections. Additionally, this move would allow them to extend their absence for another 60 days.

Legal experts had reportedly advised Jagan Mohan Reddy that, under Clause IV of Section 101 of the Constitution, any legislator who fails to attend Assembly proceedings continuously for 60 days risks disqualification, triggering by-elections. This concern has particularly unsettled some of the 11 first-time MLAs, who have urged the party leadership to reconsider the boycott strategy. Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister and APCC president, Y S Sharmila, criticised his stance, especially his assertion that he would not attend the Assembly unless granted the status of Leader of the Opposition, despite not having the requisite number of MLAs. He had also demanded that the Speaker grant him equal speaking time as the Chief Minister, both of which were rejected by the Speaker.