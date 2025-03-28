Financial support should reach deserving sections: Collector

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya emphasised the importance of providing loans to eligible beneficiaries under various economic development schemes.

Reviewing the loan distribution process at the Collectorate here on Thursday, she stressed that financial support should reach the most deserving sections including self-help groups, entrepreneurs, and marginalised communities.

The review focused on the loan disbursement progress for the financial year 2024-25. According to reports, as of December 31, 2024, the overall loan disbursement in the district stood at 91.99 percent. Loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were sanctioned at a rate of 88.72 percent. Under the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), self-help groups received Rs 4 crore in financial assistance, while under District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) programmes, 83 percent of the target loans were sanctioned. Meanwhile, loans for the weaker sections reached only 71 percent of the set target.

The collector instructed the banks and departments concerned to ensure the maximum number of eligible applicants receive financial aid.

She urged officials to ensure a smooth process for applicants, particularly from SC/ST communities, and to address any delays. She also directed the authorities concerned to raise awareness about the available financial schemes.

Officials from THE RBI, THE NABARD and various banking institutions, DRDA, MEPMA and other government agencies involved in financial inclusion programmes were present.