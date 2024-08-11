Live
Five arrested, 230 kg ganja seized
Guntur : Special Enforce Bureau officials on Friday arrested five accused and seized ganja packets containing 230 kg ganja worth Rs 30 Lakh during the vehicle checking at Kaza Toll Plaza from the vehicles.
Police seized two cars used for transporting ganja and Rs 34,530 cash and six cell phones from their possession.
According to the SEB additional SP Venkateswarulu, the accused purchased the ganja from Payakaraopeta of Kakinada district and transported in two cars to Tamil Nadu state to make a fast buck.
They registered a case and took up the investigation. SEB decided to intensify raids to ganja transport and sale.
