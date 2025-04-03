  • Menu
Five newly-elected MLCs administered oath of office

Five newly-elected MLCs administered oath of office
Vijayawada: AP Legislative Council chairman K Moshen Raju administered oath of office to five newly-elected MLCs Somu Veerraju, B T Naidu, Konidela Nagendra Rao (Nagababu), Perabattula Rajasekhar and Alapati Rajendra Prasad on Wednesday.

Minister for agriculture K Atchannaidu, Assembly secretary general Suryadevara Prasannakumar, Deputy secretary Rajkumar and several MLAs and MLCs were present.

Later, Jana Sena MLC Nagababu along with his wife met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Wednesday.




