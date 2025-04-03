Live
- Bharath urges Rajnath to speed up defence projects in AP
- Warangal Chapata Chilli gets GI tag
- Linemen, artisans play key role in electricity dept
- Five newly-elected MLCs administered oath of office
- SCR achieves record Rs 501.72 cr revenue from scrap sale
- RTC Tarnaka Hosp emergency care unit to be expanded
- Guv invited to Sri Rama Kalyanam
- CBG plants mark start of P4 initiative: Lokesh
- Govt bans constructions in a 100m-zone surrounding Musi
- SLBC tunnel rescue ops to be wrapped up in 2 weeks
Highlights
Vijayawada: AP Legislative Council chairman K Moshen Raju administered oath of office to five newly-elected MLCs Somu Veerraju, B T Naidu, Konidela Nagendra Rao (Nagababu), Perabattula Rajasekhar and Alapati Rajendra Prasad on Wednesday.
Minister for agriculture K Atchannaidu, Assembly secretary general Suryadevara Prasannakumar, Deputy secretary Rajkumar and several MLAs and MLCs were present.
Later, Jana Sena MLC Nagababu along with his wife met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
