Fix Vinayaka Sagar Park issues immediately, demands Congress

Tirupati: Congress leaders led by its city president Gowdapera Chittibabu on Monday submitted a petition to Municipal Commissioner N Mourya during PGRS, asking for immediate repairs and cleaning works at Vinayaka Sagar Park.

Congress leaders said children’s play equipment and exercise machines in the park are broken and unsafe. Saying that animal-shaped play models have lost colour and look damaged, they urged the Commissioner to repair and repaint them for the benefit of children and walkers.

They also pointed out that there is threat of snakes and insects in the walking areas due to growth of thick bushes. Unlawful activities also troubling public and it must be controlled, they added.

Leaders further complained about foul smell from Vinayaka Sagar pond, which became polluted with waste. They demanded proper cleaning, waste removal, and use of bleaching powder to improve the environment.

PCC vice-president Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy, Siva Sankar, Boyana Narendra Babu were present.