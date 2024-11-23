Focus on studies, avoid societal vices: SP Krishnakanth

Nellore: SP Krishnakanth has called upon the students to concentrate on studies, instead of wasting time on other activities.

As part of the initiative to prevent anti-social activities like consumption of ganja, atrocities against women and children, cyber frauds etc, police administration has organised awareness programmes at DKW Government College for Women, Geetanjali Institute of Science and Technology and Narayana Engineering college in the city on Friday.

Speaking at DK Government College for Women, the SP said parents always wish to provide education to their children so that they can settle in good positions despite serious financial hurdles. Hence, students should focus on studies to fulfil their parents’ dreams and secure good jobs.

Stating that most of sexual assaults on women and children are being done by relatives or neighbours, SP Krishnakanth warned parents to be cautious about relatives and friends when they were with their children. He suggested spending most of the time with their children, by sharing their views will avoid such untoward incidents. The SP has warned students not to get addicted to ganja which will ruin their lives. He warned that ganja consumers will get 6-month imprisonment and 20 years for selling or encouraging ganja smuggling.

The SP urged people not to fall in the trap of cyber fraudsters, who will lure people with easy money, jobs, gifts etc, and ask to tell OTP or posing like police and other officials. He advised the victims to contact police on phone number 112 immediately. Additional SP Ch Soujanya (Admin), SB DSP Srinivasa Rao, town DSP Srinivasa Reddy, women police station DSP Rama Rao and others were present.