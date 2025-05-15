Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi taken to hospital over health issues

Former MLA and YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi has been admitted to a government hospital following reported breathing difficulties over the past few days. The transfer occurred this morning (Thursday) after the jail authorities acted on a request made to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court the previous day, in which Vamsi appealed for medical attention.

The ACB court ordered Vamsi, who is a remand prisoner at the Vijayawada district jail and involved in multiple legal cases, to receive appropriate medical treatment. Notably, he faces charges linked to an attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Gannavaram, with investigations also underway by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Upon his appearance before the magistrate following his remand yesterday, Vamsi expressed concerns regarding his health, prompting the magistrate to order an immediate medical examination. A memo regarding his health condition was filed, with instructions for the court to be updated regularly.

Following the court’s directive, Vamsi was transported to the government hospital, where he underwent several medical tests. Doctors prescribed medication and Vamsi was moved to the hospital at 10 am today after a night of observation in the district