Former MP Harsha Kumar detained

Rajamahendravaram: A tense situation prevailed on the National Highway at Konthamuru in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday evening after a group of pastors and SC leaders, led by former MP GV Harsha Kumar, staged a candlelight protest at the spot where Pastor Pagadala Praveen had recently died. The protesters rejected the police statement that Praveen died in a road accident, alleging instead that it was a planned murder.

As they tried to proceed with the protest, police intervened and attempted to stop them. However, the demonstrators pushed forward, leading to a brief scuffle. With the situation getting out of control, police detained former MP Harsha Kumar and shifted him from the area to prevent further escalation.

Speaking to the media before his detention, Harsha Kumar said they do not believe the police version of events. He clarified that they suspect Pastor Praveen was murdered in a pre-planned manner. He warns that they will continue to fight until the truth is revealed.