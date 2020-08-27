Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar tests positive for coronavirus

The Andhra Pradesh state in the country is severely being effected with Coronavirus with common man to celebrities to political leaders infected with Coronavirus. Even the most vigilant VIPs are suffering from coronavirus. Many ministers, MLAs, leaders and officials in the AP are already hit with the virus. Off late, Former Rajahmundry MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has also joined the list. Undavalli who usually hold media meet had not been coming forward for many days due to the corona.

However, he had been suffering from fever for two days and had to undergo Coronavirus tests and was reported to be infected. With this, he went to his home in Rajahmundry for home isolation. He suggested that leaders and activists who had been in close contact with him for the past week should also undergo Coronavirus tests.

Along with Rajahmundry, Coronavirus cases are being registered in East Godavari district. In the last 24 hours, 1528 new cases were registered in the district. 11 people died of the virus. The number of corona cases registered so far in the district has reached 53,567. The number of deaths due to this epidemic has reached 354. The Corona mammoth boom continues in Andhra Pradesh. Currently, the number of covid positive cases across the state stands at 3,82,469, with 3,541 coronary deaths so far.