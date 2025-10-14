Live
Former Rapthadu MLA seeks justice for Papampeta victims
Anantapur: Former Rapthadu MLA and constituency coordinator Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy has vowed to legally fight on behalf of the victims affected by alleged illegal land registrations in Papampeta village of Anantapur district. Addressing the gathering during a protest rally organized by the Papampeta Protection Committee, he demanded that the illegal registrations be cancelled within a week, warning that otherwise they would lay siege to the Sub-Registrar’s office.
The rally, held from Papampeta to the Anantapur Collectorate on Monday, saw the participation of hundreds of affected residents. A petition was submitted to District Collector Anand, urging immediate cancellation of the disputed registrations.
Speaking on the occasion, Prakash Reddy alleged that the encroachers were relatives of MLA Paritala Sunitha and that they were attempting to seize the Papampeta Strontium lands without any legal entitlement.