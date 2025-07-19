Live
- Four non Hindu employees working in TTD suspended
Tirupati: TTD has suspended four of its employees on the grounds of allegations that they follow other religious faiths.
The suspended employees included B. Elizar, Deputy Executive Engineer (Quality Control), S. Rosi, Staff Nurse, BIRRD Hospital, M. Premavati, Grade-1 Pharmacist, BIRRD Hospital, and Dr. G. Asuntha in SV Ayurveda Pharmacy have been suspended by TTD.
In the wake of the allegations, it is believed that the above stated TTD employees did not follow the institution’s code of conduct and acted irresponsibly while performing their duties as employees representing and working in a Hindu religious organization.
In this context, after examining the report submitted by the TTD Vigilance Department and other evidence, departmental action was taken against them as per the rules and the four employees were immediately suspended.