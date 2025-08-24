Live
- Science teacher poisons students after tiff with principal
- Rs 150 cr needed to resume urea production at RFCL
- Aid extended to kin of deceased TDP cadre
- “Humare Ram” Magnum opus set to enchant Hyderabad audiences
- Vigilance officials conduct inspections on fertilizer shops
- Freshers’ Day celebrated
- CEAT recruitment drive at PVKK Degree & PG College
- The Heartbeat of Bharat: A soulful tribute to India’s timeless culture
- Focus on sanitation in villages: Collector
- Adequate fertilizer stocks available for farmers: AO
Freshers’ Day celebrated
Kadiri: The Freshers’ Day celebrations were held with great enthusiasm at Blue Moon Intermediate College.The chief guest was M Sivashankar, the head...
Kadiri: The Freshers’ Day celebrations were held with great enthusiasm at Blue Moon Intermediate College.
The chief guest was M Sivashankar, the head of Blue Moon Educational Institutions. Speaking on the occasion, he advised the students to live in a friendly atmosphere and asked them to inculcate discipline from the student stage.
He added that if students study hard, they can easily reach their goal.
He also said that the goal of their educational institution is to make engineers, doctors, and excel in various fields.
Freshers’ Day celebrations were held with great enthusiasm at Blue Moon Intermediate College located at Kutagulla under Kadiri Municipality.
On this occasion, cultural programmes were organised by the students in the college entertained the audience.
The second-year students welcomed the first-year students with great enthusiasm. On this occasion, Chairman Shiva Shankar was felicitated by the college faculty and students. College Principal Manohar Reddy, faculty, students and others participated in the programme.