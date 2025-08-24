Freshers’ Day celebrated

Kadiri: The Freshers’ Day celebrations were held with great enthusiasm at Blue Moon Intermediate College.

The chief guest was M Sivashankar, the head of Blue Moon Educational Institutions. Speaking on the occasion, he advised the students to live in a friendly atmosphere and asked them to inculcate discipline from the student stage.

He added that if students study hard, they can easily reach their goal.

He also said that the goal of their educational institution is to make engineers, doctors, and excel in various fields.

Freshers’ Day celebrations were held with great enthusiasm at Blue Moon Intermediate College located at Kutagulla under Kadiri Municipality.

On this occasion, cultural programmes were organised by the students in the college entertained the audience.

The second-year students welcomed the first-year students with great enthusiasm. On this occasion, Chairman Shiva Shankar was felicitated by the college faculty and students. College Principal Manohar Reddy, faculty, students and others participated in the programme.