Ganesh immersion passes off smoothly in East Godavari

Kakinada: Nagara Ganesh Utsav Samiti president Duvvuri Subramanyam, honorary president Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju and State BJP spokesperson Yenimireddy Malakondaiah immersed Ganesh idols at Vinayaka Sagar, Jagannickpur here in a simple manner on Sunday by following Covid-19 protocol.

District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran instructed the officials to ensure smooth conduct of idol immersion with Covid-19 norms. Following the orders of the collector, superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu and his team have taken all necessary steps for the smooth and hassle-free immersion of idols. The officials selected various places for the immersion programme with several restrictions in the district.

Subramanyam stated that by deploying police at every corner, the government tried to prevent the sacred immersion of idols, but ultimately Lord Vinayaka helped the devotees in carrying out immersion without hurdles. He said that they emulated the example of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti and successfully carried out the immersion of idols at Kakinada.

With Covid-19 protocol, the Lord Ganesh immersion procession began on a grand note here on Sunday. The organisers of different pandals enthusiastically participated in the procession. The immersion of Ganesh idols was conducted in a simple manner in the East Godavari district.

State BJP spokesperson Yenimireddy Malakondaiah stated that despite the restrictions and obstacles being created by the YSRCP government for the immersion of Ganesh Idol, Kakinada devotees were determined to carry out the sacred immersion at chosen places besides Vinayaksagar, Jagannaickpur.

He said that on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, they performed padayatra to create a sense of awareness among the people. He said that even if the police create hurdles they will surely and successfully carried out the immersion of the Ganesh idol at Vinayak Sagar.

BJP leaders Chitneedi Srinivas, Rambala Venkateswar Rao, Salagrama Lakshmi Prasanna, Neti Gopala Krishna, Chamarthi Sharma and others were present.