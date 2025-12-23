Veena concert enthrals audience

Vijayawada: As part of its monthly programme, Drusya Vedika, an audience club from Vijayawada, organised a music and drama programme on Sunday evening at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Auditorium.

The Vidhyadhari Sangeetha Sikshanalayam presented a Veena concert led by Susarla Nandini Srinivas, accompanied by her disciples N Nikhila Priya and N Shanmukha Priya. The concert was commenced with ‘Mahaganapatim Bhaje’ and followed by the Keerthanas like ‘Rara Venugopala’ and ‘Garudagamana’. The concert was well received by the audience. N Siva Sankar provided able support on the Mridangam, enhancing the overall appeal of the recital.

The second part of the programme featured a social play titled ‘Chairman’, written by Kodali Gopala Rao in 1962 and this was presented by Rasaranjani, Hyderabad. The play vividly depicts how life is deeply intertwined with politics and how leaders manipulate situations to protect their power. Though written several decades ago, the theme of the play remains evergreen and continues to be relevant in present-day society. The play was well designed and directed by Mohan Senapathi and organised by D Ramakoteswara Rao.

The artistes KS Krishna Murthy, Pundarikasha Sarma, Dokka Bhaskar, Sasidhar Ghanapuram, KK Reddy, Manjunath, Anil, and Srija Sadhineni delivered commendable performances, drawing upon their rich experience. The play was highly appreciated by the elite gathering. Technical support was provided by Nagaraj (Music) and BV Rao (Make-up).

On the occasion, D Ramakoteswara Rao was felicitated by the organisers in recognition of his valuable services to the development of theatre. The director Mohan Senapathi was also honoured on the dais.

The chief guest, Dr Kamineni Pattabhiramaiah honoured Susarla Nandini Srinivas and other participants of veena concert. Dr MC Das, Dr P Himasagara Chandra Murthy, Murthy KSN and Dontala Prakash were also present on the stage. The programme was conducted by Padmaree Hemanth, Naren Borra, Evana Bhagyaraj, and EV Sagar.