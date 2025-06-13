Garbage-free Bandar is goal: Minister Ravindra

Machilipatnam: Minister for Mines, Geology, and Excise Kollu Ravindra on Thursday stated that his goal is to realise a “garbage-free Bandar.” He made these remarks at the inauguration of garbage compacting vehicles at the Machilipatnam dumping yard, where he was joined by RTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao and DCMS Chairman Bandi Ramakrishna.

Minister Ravindra announced that the work to clear the dumping yard is on track, fulfilling a promise made by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

“The Chief Minister gave us a promise on October 2 and by this coming October 2, we will remove the dumping yard entirely,” he asserted. He added that plans are being drafted to create wealth from waste.

Recalling Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s previous visit to Bandar, where he personally observed the garbage and dumping yard issues, Minister Ravindra highlighted the Chief Minister’s commitment to resolving the problem. As part of this commitment, Taruni Associates has been entrusted with solid waste management responsibilities at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore. This initiative will involve segregating wet and dry waste, along with the separation of materials like iron.

The Chief Minister has instructed that the entire dumping yard area be converted into a park by October 2. “We will meticulously follow his directives and establish a park in that area. Local officials are urged to cooperate in this endeavour,” Minister Ravindra stated.

Machilipatnam generates approximately 80-90 tonnes of waste daily.

To manage this, three compactors worth Rs 3.30 crore have been procured and will be used to clear all accumulated waste. The Minister also mentioned that steps are being taken to establish a waste-to-energy plant locally. He criticised the previous administration for neglecting the municipality, which he claimed led to the current challenges.