GITAM Dental College performs first oral cancer surgery

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Dental College and Hospital has achieved a significant medical milestone by successfully performing its first oral cancer surgery.

B. Rama Rao, a 47-year-old patient, came to the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial surgery with persistent pain on the right lateral side of his tongue that lasted for over a month. Upon further examination, a non-healing ulcer was detected and a biopsy confirmed the presence of squamous cell carcinoma (oral cancer).

After a thorough evaluation, a coordinated surgical intervention was planned by the concerned departments. The surgery was successfully performed on October 4 by a highly skilled team led by Dr Roopa Ganta, Dr Satish and Dr Sowjanya from the Maxillofacial Surgery department in collaboration with Dr Yugindhar and his team from the ENT department.

After successful completion of the surgery, the patient was discharged without any complications. The complex surgery, a groundbreaking case, is considered a significant achievement for the hospital at the campus.The success of this surgery was made possible through the guidance and continuous support of Pro Vice-Chancellor B Geetanjali.

Oral cancer continues to be a critical public health issue in India, primarily due to the use of tobacco products, both smokeless (gutka, kaine, zarda) and smoke-based (cigarettes, beedis, chutta), as well as the consumption of alcohol.

Prevention of such cancers through awareness drives and education is crucial. GITAM Dental College’s Department of Public Health Dentistry regularly organises oral cancer awareness campaigns and operates a fully functional tobacco cessation centre.

It is dedicated to guiding, motivating and supporting individuals with tobacco-related habits, helping them reduce their risk of oral cancer and other associated health issues.