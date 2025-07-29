Godankitavadhanam marks Goda Devi Avatarotsavam

Tirupati: Celebrating Goda Devi Avatarotsavam, the Department of Telugu Studies at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), in association with the Tirupati Sri Krishnadevaraya Satsang, organised a special Godankitavadhanam event on Monday.

The event was held to commemorate Goda Devi, also known as Andal or Nachiyar, a revered female saint who is considered an incarnation that descended in the Kali Yuga to exemplify supreme devotion to Lord Vishnu. Known for her divine association with the Lord, Goda Devi is praised for adorning the deity with the very garlands she first wore herself, symbolising her deep spiritual bond and eternal connection with the divine.

Godankitavadhanam was performed by renowned Sahasravadhani Dr Medasani Mohan. Demonstrating his exceptional skill, Dr Mohan answered every question posed by the Pcchakas with precision and eloquence, captivating the audience.

The Pcchakas (questioners) in the programme included Prof C Lalitha Rani, Dr Yuvasri, Dr Y Subhashini, Dr C Latha, Dr C Swarajya Lakshmi, Dr Jayamma, Dr G Suhasini and Dr B Krishnaveni.

Earlier addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor of SPMVV Prof V Uma expressed her delight that the event was conducted entirely by women scholars and practitioners, reflecting the university’s commitment to empowering women in all spheres, including classical literature and spiritual traditions.

Programme Director Prof Kolakaluri Madhu Jyothi highlighted that Goda Devi’s devotional verses, the Pasurams of Tiruppavai, are still sung in temples during the auspicious month of Dhanurmasam, with a tradition of singing one Pasuram each day. There is also a popular belief that girls who participate in this practice are blessed with early and happy marriages. Prof Nirmala Thammareddy and Immani Deepa Venkat also spoke.