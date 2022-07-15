Godavari level inching towards third warning

Rajamahendrvaram (East Godavari District): The flood level of Godavari River, which was limited to 15.10 to 15.20 feet for 24 hours from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, is increasing steadily since Thursday morning. The gauge level (flood level) reached 16.10 feet by 6 pm. The officials estimated that the flood of Godavari may continue to increase till Thursday night.

Officials and people's representatives appealed to the people living in low-lying areas, canal bunds and Lanka villages to move to safer places. Officials spread the word in the villages that the CM had announced an aid of Rs 2,000 if they moved voluntarily.

The situation at Dowleswaram will be serious if third danger warning is sounded and the flood continues. Based on Thursday's flow pattern and the water released downstream from Bhadrachalam, the flood level is expected to reach third warning level by midnight on Thursday. This flood is causing serious concern as it is expected to continue for at least two more days.

Godavari river flood in 1986 was the biggest flood in history. At that time, the water left downstream was 35 lakh cusecs. The floods that occurred at this barrage in August 1953 occupy the second position in terms of released waters. Thirty lakh cusecs of flood flow released downstream in 1953. In 1996, there was another big flood. Then the maximum outflow of 27 lakh cusecs was recorded. Now, about 17 lakh cusecs of water being released downstream.

Officials said that flood gates, canals, bunds, and sluices have been strengthened since the flood of 1986. Therefore, there is no need to worry, they added. But water has already entered many Lanka villages in two districts. People were afraid of the danger that crops and villages will be submerged due to overflow and get damaged.

Irrigation records make it clear that in the last 160 years, Godavari has flooded 13 times in July and 39 times in August. All these are at least beyond the first warning level. If the flood level rises even after the third emergency warning for some days, the situation will be comparable to the worst floods at the Godavari barrage. If that happens, 42 mandals and 524 villages in six districts will be affected by the flood, Irrigation experts estimate on the basis of past experiences.

Headworks EE R Kasi Visweswara Rao said the present situation is fully in control and no need to worry at all. He said that all officials and staff are alert and the weak areas are being identified early and strengthened. He said that the evacuation of people is going on from all the villages that are prone to flooding.