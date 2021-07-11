Gold jewellery worth 3 crore and Rs. 10 lakh cash seized at Panchalingala checkpost in Kurnool

A large quantity of gold was seized at the Panchalingala checkpost in Kurnool district on Sunday. According to reports, Kurnool SEB officials seized 7 kg of gold worth Rs 3 crore and Rs 10 lakh during a search operation carried out at the check post.



Police have arrested two accused and are investigating them over the illegal gold and money. The SEB officials found cash and gold in the car being transported from Hyderabad to Bangalore.



The Panchalingala checkpost in Kurnool district on National Highway 44 that connects Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has become a route for illegal transportation of gold, jewellery, diamonds, and other articles without the bills.



Most of the people were found smuggling gold, silver, ganja during raids. The SEB reportedly seized 22.543 kg gold, 213.252 kg silver ornaments in the last year.