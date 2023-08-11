Gonuguntla’s image as Good Samaritan still rules the roost in Dharmavaram

Dharmavaram(Anantapur): Who is contesting from the TDP in 2024 from the high profile constituency of Dharmavaram Assembly constituency is the question dogging the minds of voters of constituency. With rumours making rounds of Gonuguntla Suryanarayana alias Varadapuram Suri’s possibility of return to TDP, a piquant situation is brewing on whom the hat of MLA ticket will fall on.

As an ex-TDP MLA Suri known for his dignified functioning with a helping nature to come to rescue of poor people and also the second rung party leaders and the workers at large, he is confident of winning on the sitting YSRCP MLA Kethi Reddy being alleged as a corrupt MLA. He was the target of Lokesh attack during his walkathon in the constituency. Raghuram, a political observer in Tadimarri mandal recalls how Suri responded to a woman MPTC’s distress when her husband died in a road mishap. Not only did he help her financially but also organised a job for Sunil, the son of the deceased, in a Transco sub-station.

Through his acts of kindness to many in the mandals of Tadipatri, Battalapalle, Dharmavaram and Mudigubba in his constituency, he stood for the poor and party workers. To anyone who steps into his house with a financial need, he liberally responded, says a local journalist Ravi in Battalapalle.

Interestingly, he was a close lieutenant and follower of the deceased ex-Minister Paritala Ravindra. He remained loyal to him until his death and later parted ways unable to fit into new political scenario. Sources close to Suri in different mandals are talking about a scenario that he would contest as a BJP candidate from Dharmavaram if TDP has an electoral understanding with BJP and even in the event of no alliance between the two parties, there is a likelihood of he returning to TDP and being considered for renomination for many reasons. They say that Suri whichever party he identifies with, has carved out an image of responding to distress calls. An ‘A’ class civil contractor, he is executing several state and Central government infrastructure developmental works including roads and bridges etc.

Soon after Suryanarayana fondly called as Suri quit the TDP after his debacle by a margin of just 8,000 odd votes, Paritala Sriram, son of Paritala Sunitha, was made in-charge of Dharmavaram constituency and he had been nurturing the constituency with a hope of his nomination as the TDP candidate for Dharmavaram in 2024.

Political observers in Dharmavaram town says that although it looks like only Sriram will be TDP candidate, party president Chandrababu will not shy away from changing the candidate if he thinks Suri is the best bet for party winning chances. Anything can happen depending upon the then prevailing political scenario where winning chances will be paramount and not any candidate.