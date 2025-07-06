Good governance a reality in NDA’s rule: Home minister

Anakapalli: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha emphasised that the NDA government is not just focusing on good governance but also ensuring a transparent rule to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the door-to-door campaign ‘Suparipalanalo tholi adugu’, she visited Dharmavaram village, Y S Rayavaram mandal in Anakapalli district and pointed out that the YSRCP looted in the garb of Nadu-Nedu scheme.

Explaining that the government is keen on both development of the state and welfare of the people, the home minister elaborated schemes rolled out in the past one year, assurances met, development works carried out in a transparent manner to the residents of the village.

Later, she inaugurated a concrete road laid with the MGNREGS funds for Rs.8.40 lakh.

Participating in an interactive programme, the minister enquired about the welfare of the women who took part in the programme.

Expressing confidence that Payakaraopeta constituency is going to witness a huge transformation, Anitha stated that with the establishment of new Steel Plant and toy industries, a number of jobs will be generated for the local youth in the region.

Assuring that Dharmavaram village will see signs of growth soon, Anitha stated that stringent action is in place to curb ganja menace in the state.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister paid a visit to Palla Appalaraju, who was injured in a road accident and TDP senior leader Kaligetla Suryanarayana who had undergone a heart surgery.