Government schemes must be delivered transparently: Anantapur Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V emphasized the importance of transparency in the delivery of government schemes and services. He instructed officials to ensure that public feedback remains positive and services are implemented without errors.

He was speaking at a counselling and awareness program held at the Revenue Building in the Anantapur Collectorate on Tuesday. The session, related to the IVRS feedback system, was attended by tahsildars, deputy tahsildars of civil supplies, and village surveyors.

Dr Vinod Kumar noted that public feedback on government services has been collected via IVRS over the past three months. The survey included questions about land services, such as issuance of notices to farmers, collection of extra fees, and whether field inspections were conducted.

He revealed that negative feedback was reported against 37 village surveyors in Kalyandurg Division, 30 in Anantapur Division, and 14 in Guntakal Division. Some surveyors received repeated complaints, indicating serious dissatisfaction.In the civil supplies sector, 17 instances of negative feedback were reported. The Collector ordered strict action against MDUs that collected extra money from cardholders and instructed monthly inspections and immediate field inquiries in flagged areas.

He also highlighted that 1.39 lakh e-KYC updates remain pending and must be completed by the end of the month. He stressed that the state government is directly interacting with beneficiaries through IVRS and urged officials to act responsibly and transparently.