Government urged to set up more industries in Anantapur

Anantapur: Policy makers who had been advocating for all kinds of financial assistance from Centre and international agencies since many decades by dubbing the district as most backward had failed to initiate steps for industrialisation of the district. The Congress governments had never thought of industrialisation of the district or Rayalaseema region while TDP government made little effort in the direction.

The district was viewed by politicians as a golden egg laying one by projecting the district's backwardness and bringing huge grants from centre and international agencies. There is vast scope for setting up of medium and major industries. The present government has to apply it's mind on the subject.

The district has rich deposits of good mineral resources like iron ore, lime stone, cement grade gold deposits, diamond mines in and around Vajrakarur, besides dolomite and barites. About 100 mineral units are existing at Tadipatri and Yadiki Mandals. Good raw materiel are available for cement plants. Stone cutting, polishing, diamond and gem cutting and polishing units have growth trend.

Due to the existence of lime deposits of good grade at Tadipatri and Rayalacheruvu areas two large cement units were established. Mini cement plants could procure clinker from these large units and engage in the simple process of powdering and converting into cement can be started at Tadipatri area. Hence there is good scope for more units to come up.

The availability of high grade stone deposits could be effectively put to use products like calcium carbide, bleaching powder and caustic soda which are useful for various food based chemical based and pharmaceutical based industries, so there is good potentiality for these units at Kamalapuram and Rayala Cheruvu areas. Granite cutting and polishing units can be encouraged at Hindupur, Pamidi, Kalyandurg and Kondapur areas.

Chamber of Commerce president Seshanjaneyulu told 'The Hans India' that the state government must tap the industrial potential of the district and take advantage of mineral resources like iron ore deposits for iron and steel based industries, lime deposits for setting up cement plants and granite stone resources.

The district has good deposits of steatite, clays which are used for pesticide making. There is good potential for setting up steel plants at Obulapuram and Uravakonda areas.

Corundum which is used as a semi-precious stone is available at Hindupur and Parigi areas, stones are in good demand all over the Country, especially women entrepreneurs may be encouraged to form into cluster and take up cutting and polishing of semi-precious stones at Hindupur and Pamidi areas.