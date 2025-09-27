Governor worships Goddess Durga on Day-5

Vijayawada: Onthe fifth day of Sharannavaratri celebrations, Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga Devi at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada blessed devotees in the divine form of Sri Mahalakshmi Devi on Friday. Temple priests performed special rituals from early morning in accordance with the scriptures.

Devotees believe that darshan of the Goddess in this form grants wealth, prosperity, and success. Thousands of devotees gathered at Indrakeeladri for darshan, chanting ‘Jai Bhavani’ as they navigated through lengthy queues beginning from early hours. Special pujas, including saffron rituals, were conducted at Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere of Dasara Sharannavaratri.

On the occasion, Governor S Abdul Nazeer visited the temple and performed special pujas. He was accorded a grand welcome with Poornakumbha honours. Endowments Department Principal Secretary Hari Jawaharlal, Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan, NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, Temple EO VK Seena Naik, and other officials were present. The Governor received Vedic blessings, Goddess darshan and Prasadam.

Later, Governor Abdul Nazeer interacted with officials to review the amenities and ongoing development works at Sri Kanaka Durga Temple. He stressed the need to provide hassle-free darshan to devotees and directed officials to prioritise cleanliness, drinking water, sanitation, and queue management.

The Governor also sought updates on the temple’s infrastructure and development initiatives, underscoring the importance of creating a comfortable spiritual environment for the large number of devotees visiting during Sharannavaratri. Senior officials from the Endowments Department and district administration assured him that all necessary measures were being taken.

Meanwhile, AP Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju and Women & Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani also visited the temple. Speaking to the media, Minister Sandhya Rani said she felt fortunate to receive the Goddess’ blessings. She praised the arrangements made by the government and appreciated the coordination between departments.