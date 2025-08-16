Govt committed to uplift farmers’ living standards: Narayana

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has said that TDP-led coalition government is committed for uplifting the living standards of farmers by allocating funds for development of cultivation in the district. He addressed the huge gathering after hoisting the national flag on 79th Independence Day organised at Police parade grounds here on Friday. The Minister disclosed that as part of this initiative the government has taken two Lift Irrigation Canals (LICs) called Anam Sanjeeva Reddy Somasila Lift Irrigation Scheme (ASSLIS) and Anam Sanjeeva Reddy High Level Lift Canal (ASHLLC), aimed to supply water for agriculture operations in both Atmakur and Udayagiri constituencies with a total cost of Rs 1,503 crore. Widening of Somasila North Feeder Canal with Rs 632 crore meant to brought 1.5 lakh acres under citation progress in Atmakur constituency in progress.

The Minister said that 32 percent of Somasila reservoir Apron works with Rs 1.17 crore were completed and the remaining is under progress. He said repair works of Somasila, Kandeleru reservoirs works with Rs 3.87crores at tender stage.

Due to the availability of 44.44tmc, and 16tmcft in Somasila, and Kandaleru reservoirs respectively, it was proposed to supply water for total 5.24 lakh acres for agriculture operations in the current agriculture season.