Govt employees told to maintain good relations with public

Nandyal : Every government employee should adopt positive attitude while dealing with public, stated district Collector G Rajakumari. On Wednesday, she participated as a chief guest in an orientation and awareness programme on ‘Stress Management and Positive Thinking’ conducted by life coach and motivational speaker Dr N Rambabu for district officials and employees at PGPRS Hall in the Collectorate. The event was attended by DRO Ramu Naik, DRDA PD Sridhar Reddy, Women & Child Welfare PD Leelavathi, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector G Rajakumari emphasised that public places immense trust in government employees and urged every government official to build good relationships with people and work in coordination with public representatives and subordinate staff to effectively deliver government services. She advised employees not to dismiss any government-related issue as unrelated to them but instead to think about how they can serve the public with humanitarian approach. She stressed the importance of maintaining good relations with public, elected representatives, print and electronic media, colleagues, and senior officials. She asserted that success can be achieved when all stakeholders work together in coordination.

The Collector cautioned that adopting a negative attitude and working with a rigid mindset can hinder self-satisfaction. She highlighted that mastery of one’s duties is essential to reaching higher positions and stated that positive thinking leads to positive results. Following this, life coach and motivational speaker Dr N Rambabu provided detailed insights on managing mental and physical stress. He explained that qualities such as forgiveness, gratitude, healthy eating habits, and spiritual beliefs can help reduce stress and promote overall well-being.