Govt school students excel in IIIT admissions

Vijayawada: Girl students surpassed boys in admissions into Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) for the year 2022-23. The admissions into six year course are based on the performance in SSC examinations. The RGUKT have campuses in Nuzvid, RK Valley (Idupulapaya), Srikakulam and Ongole. A total of 4,120 students got admissions in the four institutions.

Among the admitted students, 66.04 per cent are girls and 33.96 are boys. A total of 2,721 girl students and 1,399 male students got admissions. Among the student got selected, 76.97 per cent were from government schools while the remaining 23.03 per cent belong to private schools.

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday released the list of admissions into four RGUKT institutions. Speaking to media, the minister said students of government schools performed better than private school students in admissions into RGUKT centres. As many as 3,171 students from government schools and 949 students from private schools got admissions and counselling will be held from October 12 to 16 and classes will start on October 17.

He said students belong to BC-A, BC-B, SC, ST categories excelled in the examinations. The differences in cut off marks between the general category students and BC category students was very less and it shows children of all categories are studying very well in the state due to reforms being implemented by the state government in education sector, he added.

Stating that there was a huge demand for admissions into RGUKT centres, he said a total of 44,208 applications were received and only 4,120 got seats.

He said IIITs were the brainchild of Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy who established the institutions in 2008 to impart technical education to the rural students also.

He said DPR (detailed project report) had been prepared on the instructions of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to make these IIITs self-reliant. The objective of the Chief Minister was to prepare IIIT students to face and withstand global competition. The minister said the admissions process was carried out in very transparent manner.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies chancellor K C Reddy said students of all categories excelled in the examinations for admissions. Education was strengthened in the state due to the reforms being implemented by the current government. So far 93 per cent students who studied in the RGUKT centres got selected in the campus placements, he said and added that efforts were on to rope in more big corporate companies for recruitment in these institutions.