Govt to credit Rs 160 cr subsidy into 37,000 mango farmers’ accounts

Chittoor: Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar said that the State government has fulfilled its promise to support mango farmers. In line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s assurance, a subsidy of Rs 4 per kg of Totapuri mangoes — amounting to over Rs 160 crore, will be directly credited to the bank accounts of nearly 37,000 farmers between September 20 and 25.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the Collector said that during this mango season, about 4.10 lakh metric tonnes of Totapuri mangoes were purchased from farmers through pulp industries and procurement ramps. Farmers received Rs 8 per kg from industries and ramps, while the government is extending an additional subsidy of Rs 4 per kg.

He added that 2.35 lakh metric tonnes were procured by pulp industries and 1.65 lakh metric tonnes through ramps.

“This is the first time in South India that such a large subsidy is being given to mango farmers,” he noted. On average, a farmer supplying 10 tonnes of mangoes will receive around Rs 40,000 as subsidy. The Collector also highlighted that the state has invested significantly in horticulture development.

About Rs 20 crore was spent on horticulture crop promotion, including Rs 10 crore on mango covers, saplings, infrastructure, and training. Additionally, micro-irrigation facilities worth over Rs 100 crore were provided for 10,500 hectares. The Collector urged farmers not to believe in misinformation from external sources and assured them that any subsidy-related issues could be resolved by approaching RSK centres.

He made it clear that the government is committed to the welfare of both mango farmers and pulp industries.