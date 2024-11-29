Live
Govt urged to set up police stations at TIDCO colonies
Guntur: AP TIDCO chairman Vemulapati Ajay Kumar and managing director Suneel Kumar on Thursday met Home Minister V Anitha and requested her to set up police stations and police outposts at the TIDCO Housing Colonies in the state. They submitted a memorandum to her.
They urged her to set up police stations where the population is more than 40,000 in the TIDCO Housing Colonies and police outposts where population is 10,000 in the TIDCO Housing Colonies to check the activities of the anti-social elements and provide security to the inmates of the AP TIDCO Houses.
They explained the need to set up Closed Circuit Cameras also. Minister Anitha responded positively to their request.
