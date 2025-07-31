Grandeur marks consecration ceremony of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple

Banaganapalle: Minister for Roads and Buildings B C Janardhan Reddy and Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy visited Kolimigundla in Banaganapalle constituency on Wednesday to participate in the consecration ceremony of the renovated Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. The Ministers were welcomed with temple honours by priests and temple authorities on their arrival.

The renovation of the ancient temple was undertaken by Ramco Cements under the leadership of Chairman P R Venkatarama Raja, with a financial outlay of Rs 7.5 crore.

The works were recently completed, and the ‘Kumbhabhishekam’ and ‘Maha Samprokshanam’ rituals were performed as part of the re-consecration ceremony.

Both Ministers, along with B C Indiramma, participated in the religious proceedings and offered special prayers. Priests presented them with white ceremonial garments and bestowed Vedic blessings.

Addressing the gathering, Minister B C Janardhan Reddy described the restoration of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple as a significant and auspicious development for the region. He extended special appreciation to Ramco Cements and its chairman for their initiative and support in preserving the cultural and spiritual heritage of the area.

The Minister further announced that efforts were on to bring another Ramco Cement unit to the Banaganapalle constituency, which would enhance employment and economic opportunities for the local youth. The event was attended by local political leaders, workers of the ruling coalition, devotees, and residents of the constituency who gathered in large numbers to witness the occasion.