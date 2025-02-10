Grandeur marks Swarna Rathotsavam at Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): On the auspicious occasion of Arudra Nakshatram, the authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple here organised the grand Swarna Rathotsavam for Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi on Sunday.

The celebrations began early in the morning with Mahanyasapurvaka Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam, Annabhishekam, and special prayers offered to the presiding deities. Before the commencement of the Rathotsavam, the temple priests performed a Sankalpam for the well-being of humankind, followed by special prayers to the Charioteer (Swami Amma Varu).

At around 7.30 am, the Swarna Rathotsavam commenced from the Gangadhara Mandapam and continued up to the Nandi Mandapam. In an effort to preserve and promote traditional folk arts, performances such as Kolatam, Dolu Vaidyam, and other cultural displays took place during the procession. Devotional activities like Namasankeerthana (Bhajans) and Girijana Chenchu Dance were also organized as part of the festivities.

Temple executive officer (EO) M Srinivasa Rao, assistant commissioner E Chandrasekhar Reddy, and several other dignitaries participated in the Rathotsavam, adding to the spiritual fervor of the event.