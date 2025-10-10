GST 2.0 awareness rally organised

Ongole: An awareness rally highlighting the benefits of GST 2.0 was conducted from the district Collectorate to the Mini Stadium via the Nellore bus stand centre here on Thursday.

The district joint collector, Ronanki Gopalakrishna, and DMHO Dr T Venkateswarlu attended the rally. Speaking on the occasion, Gopalakrishna highlighted that GST 2.0 reforms have reduced medicine and medical equipment taxes from 12 percent to 5 percent, with some items like baby care products, including napkins and diapers, being completely exempted from tax. He observed that tobacco products, however, faced increased taxation from 28 percent to 40 percent to discourage consumption and reduce cancer risk.

Dr Venkateswarlu emphasised that life-saving drugs, diagnostic kits, and medical-grade oxygen are now more affordable.

Medical and health officials, doctors, supervisors, nurses, and health workers also participated in the rally.