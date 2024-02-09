Live
Just In
Gunadala Mary Matha shrine centenary fete from today
Vijayawada: Monsignor Rev Muvvala Prasad and Gunadala Shrine festival committee members said all arrangements have been made for the centenary celebrations of Gunadala Mary Matha shrine from February 9 to 11.
Muvvala Prasad, briefing the media on Thursday, said arrangements are being made for the seating and prayers at the Saint Joseph ITI centre premises located near Mary Matha temple.
Mary Matha shrine has been developed during the last 100 years and centenary celebrations will be held for three days starting on February 9. He said Samishti Divya Pujabali programme, spiritual activities and cultural programmes will be held at the ITI premises and thousands of devotees will attend the festivities.
Vijayawada Catholic diocese vicar general M Gabriel, Education Desk executive director Fr K Mariyanna, social services director Fr Thota Sunil Raju and others present in the press meet.