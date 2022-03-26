Guntur: Ensure adequate drinking water supply in summer

Guntur: Joint Collector G Rajakumari directed the officials of municipal and rural water supply department to prepare summer action plan and implement it to overcome drinking water problem in summer with the coordination of NSC canals and irrigation department officials.

She addressed the Summer Action Plan-2022 meeting held at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, the J-C instructed the officials to take steps to supply sufficient drinking water in rural and urban areas in the coming summer and take up necessary repairs to borewells, electrical motors and drinking water pipelines. They were also directed to fill drinking water tanks within the purview of Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal, Krishna Western Delta and Guntur Channel ayacut area of Guntur district.

She directed the officials to pay special attention to supply drinking water to Vatticherukuru and Prattipadu mandals in Guntur revenue division and Veldurti and Bollapalli mandals of Narasaraopet division in the district. They were also told to fill drinking water tanks in these mandals. She instructed the engineering officials to supervise the works taken up under Summer Action Plan and see that works will be completed within the stipulated time. They were also told to supervise drinking water supply till summer is completed.

ZP CEO Srinivasa Reddy, DPO Kesava Reddy were among those participated.