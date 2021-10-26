Guntur: Govt urged to revive subsidy on drip irrigation

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam demanded that the government revive subsidies for drip irrigation and mechanisation in agriculture.

APRS State general secretary KVV Prasad submitted a memorandum to Horticulture Commissioner SS Sridhar at his office here on Monday to this effect. He stressed on the need to revive the subsidy for mechanisation in agriculture and drip irrigation to extend helping hand to farmers. He said, if this scheme is revived, over 3-lakh small and marginal farmers will be benefited. He said for the last three years, the government has not been releasing subsidy to the farmers. As a result, this burden will be passed on to the farmers. The farmers cultivating the fruits and vegetables would have to bear this additional financial burden.

He said this is not correct. He said the government has to pay Rs1300 crore to the contractors who supplied equipment for drip and mechanisation in agriculture. He urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to intervene and solve the problem immediately.