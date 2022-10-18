Guntur Techie dies in America after slipping into valley while trekking

A Telugu software engineer died in an accident while going for trekking in America. A software expert from Guntur went trekking with his friends and died after falling into a valley. This terrible incident took place on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ganguri Srinath (32) from Guntur. Srinath survives with wife who is working as software engineers in America and a three-year-old daughter.



Srinath, who has been working in Florida for the past six years, went to Atlanta with his friends on vacation, family sources said. As it was a holiday on Sunday, the husband and wife went trekking in Atlanta to have fun. He gone for trekking in the mountain hills of Cleavland when he accidentally slipped and fell about 200 hundred feet. Srinath died on the spot due to head injuries.



The authorities are making arrangements to repatriate the body to Guntur for the funeral. Srinath went to America and did his Masters from the University of North Texas. He started his career as a software developer with a financial company in Minnesota. Srinath's parents Baburao and Malleshwari mourned after hearing the news of their son's death.