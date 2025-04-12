GVL visits villages in Padmanabham mandal

Visakhapatnam: As part of the ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’ programme, former Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao participated in a host of events in villages located at Ananthavaram, Old Kovvada of Padmanabham mandal in Bheemunipatnam constituency.

Apart from taking part in the birth anniversary celebration of Jyotirao Phule, GVL paid a visit to an anganwadi centre as well.

During the former MP’s village visit, ‘bhumi puja’ was performed for three drinking water borewells. Later, he paid a visit to Ananthavaram Gopala Mitra Animal Care Centre, veterinary clinic and held discussions with veterinary doctors and dairy farmers.

Further, Narasimha Rao interacted with the children and their parents at an anganwadi centre. Later, he interacted with the beneficiaries of both central and state government schemes.

GVL was accompanied by BJP leaders Vedula Dakshina Murthy, Padmanabham mandal BJP in-charge Rupakula Ravikumar, Padmanabham mandal president T Nagamani and other senior leaders.