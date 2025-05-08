Handloom artisans should emerge as entrepreneurs: Commissioner

Kurnool: Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles Rekha Rani emphasised that every handloom artisan should aspire to become an entrepreneur by forming societies and leveraging government welfare schemes.

Speaking at a review meeting held on Wednesday at the Collectorate Conference Hall, the Commissioner discussed the issuance of ID cards to handloom artisans, formation of societies, and other key initiatives with officials from related departments. On this occasion, she urged handloom workers to organise themselves into societies to avail maximum benefits from various government schemes. She explained that societies will be able to efficiently access schemes like Mudra loans, health insurance, and yarn subsidies.

Currently, pensions are being distributed to 2,849 handloom workers in the district, but only three societies remain active. She directed DRDA, MEPMA, and handlooms department officials to initiate steps to facilitate the formation of more societies among eligible artisans.

She also highlighted that proposals sent through clusters of self-help groups (SHGs) comprising handloom women will be eligible for funding under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM). Under the scheme, Rs 1.5 lakh will be allocated for skill upgradation, and approximately Rs 10 lakh will be sanctioned for areas such as technical and technological upgradation and design development. She mentioned that manufacturing and marketing of products could potentially generate profits of about Rs 5.82 lakh, with an additional Rs 5 lakh available in second phase. Through these efforts, artisans can gradually transform into industrial entrepreneurs.

Citing the success of handloom societies in Kanchipuram, the Commissioner suggested organising study tours to create awareness among artisans. She informed that the Government of India is issuing handloom ID cards through online enrollment and encouraged artisans to utilise this opportunity.

District Collector P Ranjith Basha instructed DRDA and MEPMA officials to facilitate formation of clusters with 30 women handloom workers from self-help groups and conduct meetings with group members to discuss the process. He also directed the handlooms department officials to expedite the formation of societies. He stressed the need to print Telugu brochures about the benefits of NRLM scheme and distribute them to SHG members to enhance awareness.

Yemmiganur MLA Jayanaageshwara Reddy stressed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is to ensure 365 days of employment for every handloom worker and urged officials to work towards this goal. He pointed out that Yemmiganur has between 3,000 to 4,000 handloom artisans and requested that they all be issued ID cards. He further appealed to establish basic infrastructure, an ecosystem, and an effluent treatment plant on 25 acres within the Yemmiganur MSME Park. Highlighting the uniqueness of Yemmiganur sarees, he urged special initiatives to promote and brand Yemmiganur handlooms, thereby supporting the livelihoods of artisans.

Joint Collector Dr B Navya, Adoni Sub-Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, Handlooms AD Nagaraja Rao, handloom workers from Yemmiganur, MEPMA PD Naga Shiva Leela, DRDA APD, LDM, and other officials attended the meeting.