Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from Aug 5 to 15: Collector

Anantapur: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign will be celebrated in a grand manner across Anantapur district from August 5 to 15, announced In-Charge District Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma.

The District Tourism Officer will act as the nodal officer to coordinate activities with all departments, following the government’s schedule at village, mandal, and district levels.

On August 5, all staff will take and upload selfies with the national flag. August 6 will feature patriotic songs, dramas, Tiranga-themed school decorations, quizzes, and workshops. August 7 will see Tiranga rallies, melas by self-help groups, sale of tricolour items, and selfie booths.

August 8 includes a marathon and Tiranga concert in Anantapur, door-to-door awareness drives, and volunteer certificate downloads.

August 11 will felicitate top 10 volunteers and decorate public spaces with tricolour lighting.

On August 12, NREGS workers and local leaders will hoist flags at 2023 plaques, alongside Swachh Bharat and Jal Jeevan activities.

August 13 will honour freedom fighters, conduct Tiranga rallies, human chains, and patriotic song performances. August 14 will have Tiranga yatras led by mandal, village, and ward secretaries.

The campaign concludes on August 15 with flag hoisting in all government offices and public participation to mark Independence Day. The Collector urged citizens to actively join the celebrations and make the Har Ghar Tiranga programme a success.