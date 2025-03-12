Harassment of women will not be tolerated, says CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made it clear on the floor of the Assembly that violation of law and order by anyone will not be tolerated and anyone making any attempt to bother women will be taken to task.

Speaking on law and order situation on Tuesday, he said the Shakti app was launched keeping in view solely the security of women in the state, adding that the previous government has miserably failed in maintenance of law and order following which people could not move out freely and there was no security for government properties.

Expressing serious concern that due to gross negligence of the previous ruling party, the misuse of drugs and ganja was very rampant, the Chief Minister said that as a responsible Opposition party when the TDP raised this issue and took to agitational path, the party office was attacked. “Any political party treats its party office as a temple and in my 45-year-long political life I have never experienced any incident of attack on any party office,” Chandrababu said.

Clarifying that he always keeps himself away from political vendetta, he said that the previous government did not conduct even a review on drugs and ganja. This matter was never discussed on the floor of the Assembly too by it, he said.

The Chief Minister opined that change among those who are addicted to drugs is not that easy and said that EAGLE system has been brought in only to suppress the organised ganja cultivation and drug abuse.

Stating that besides utilising the latest technology to check drug abuse and even the state borders too are being closely monitored to prevent drug smuggling, the Chief Minister announced that alternative employment opportunities will be provided to those who are cultivating ganja. He also felt the need for the parents to closely observe the movement of their children.

Stating that the previous ruling party leaders stooped so low for political gains, the Chief Minister said that women were personally insulted by posting highly objectionable comments on social media. They even mocked democracy with vulgarities inside and outside the Assembly, he remarked and made it clear that all such issues will be completely checked. There is no room for using vulgar language on the floor of the Assembly and only meaningful debates should be allowed inside the House.

He also felt the need for expanding religious harmony along with curbing extremism. “I have not only sent a message but also implemented it that words like ‘rowdy’ and ‘gang leader’ should not be heard any longer,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced that a new legislation is being introduced under the Prohibition of Land Grabbing and said that the land grabbing was very heavy by the previous rulers misusing Section 22A of the Registration Act.

Observing that he is deeply concerned whenever he recalls the shocking incident of the murder of the former MLA Y S Vivekananda Reddy in 2019, he said that there is every need for taking this matter into serious consideration as six of the accused in the case died. This is a classic example as to how the criminals trap people, the Chief Minister said recalling the entire episode from day one when Vivekananda was done to death till now.

Chandrababu said that it is the duty of the police to create awareness among the people on the steps being initiated by the state government for the safety and security of women. “Action will be taken against the police personnel too if they are not always vigilant on the security of women,” he warned.