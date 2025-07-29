HC suspends recognition of new Andhra Kabaddi Association

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued interim suspension orders on the recognition of a newly formed committee for the Andhra Kabaddi Association (AKA), bringing temporary relief to the association’s long-standing leadership.

Venkata Reddy, the current President of the Andhra Kabaddi Association, announced at a press conference in Vijayawada today that the High Court’s order suspends the controversial certification that recognized KV Prabhavati as President and Y Srikanth as General Secretary of the AKA, following elections reportedly held on May 17.

Reddy claimed that the newly announced committee was formed without his knowledge or the consent of the duly elected leadership. He further stated that the High Court has also suspended the impugned proceedings of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) concerning the recognition of this new body for eight weeks. The court has reportedly issued notices to the AKFI, seeking an explanation in the matter.

Venkata Reddy described the High Court’s decision as a crucial relief that “upholds the integrity and autonomy of the association’s internal processes.” He alleged that Y Srikanth unilaterally summoned some district presidents and secretaries to Vijayawada on May 16, under the pretext of honoring athletes. The following day, Srikanth allegedly announced the formation of a new executive committee without Reddy’s knowledge or the consent of the elected leadership, which Reddy asserted violated sports regulations.

Furthermore, Reddy raised serious concerns over alleged illegal player selections conducted under the banner of “Yuva Andhra Pro Kabaddi” before July 15. He claimed these selections violated court directives. He also objected to the formation of a state team under the name “SKY,” asserting that these actions were in blatant disregard of judicial orders.