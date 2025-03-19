Live
Heatwave Alert Issued for 58 Mandals in Andhra Pradesh, Temperatures Cross 42°C
Highlights
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a heatwave warning for 58 mandals across the state, including districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a heatwave warning for 58 mandals in the state on Wednesday.
Srikakulam district has 13 affected mandals, Vizianagaram has 18, and Parvathipuram Manyam has 14. Other impacted areas include three mandals in Alluri Sitaramaraju, two in Kakinada, seven in East Godavari, and one in Eluru.
Pedda Devalapuram in Nandyala district recorded the highest temperature of 42.7°C on Tuesday. Ulindakonda in Kurnool followed with 42.6°C.
Other regions like Khajipet in Kadapa, Darimadugu in Prakasam, and Nagasamudram in Anantapur also recorded temperatures over 40°C.
APSDMA has advised residents to take necessary precautions due to the extreme heat.
