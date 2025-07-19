Heavy rainfall warning issued to Andhra Pradesh for two days

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has issued a warning of impending heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh for the next five days. Alongside the rain, officials caution that strong winds and lightning may pose additional threats.

State Disaster Management Agency Director, MD Prakhar Jain, has urged residents to take necessary precautions. Preliminary reports indicate that some districts have already experienced rain, with light to moderate showers recorded on Friday in Prakasam, Eluru, Krishna, Palnadu, Anakapalle, Alluri Seetharamaraju, and Konaseema districts. The Meteorological Centre predicts that rainfall will persist in these regions in the coming days.

Areas expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall today include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Kadapa, Tirupati, Annamayya, and Chittoor. Officials have warned the public to exercise extreme caution due to a heightened risk of lightning in certain areas.

There are indications that rainfall intensity may increase further by Sunday, prompting authorities to remain on high alert, particularly in NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Krishna, Nellore, Kurnool, and Eluru districts.