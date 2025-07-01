Heavy Rains Expected in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has reported that surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal is persisting, leading to forecasts of moderate to heavy rainfall across 19 districts in Telangana. Residents can expect rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, with gusty winds predicted to reach speeds of 30-40 km/h. Heavy rainfall was already recorded in Hyderabad, where an hour-long downpour on Monday resulted in significant traffic congestion in various areas.

In Andhra Pradesh, the weather remains predominantly cloudy throughout the day. The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has indicated that light to moderate rain will affect North and Coastal Andhra from morning until evening, with the possibility of heavier downpours in certain regions. Winds are currently sweeping across North Andhra, while dry weather is anticipated in Rayalaseema today.

Further north, heavy rain is also impacting states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Odisha due to the influence of a low-pressure system. The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for additional heavy rainfall across various areas, including Tamil Nadu.